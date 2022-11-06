'I still don't know if it's hit us yet': Family celebrates homecoming of Infant son after nearly 4 months at Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been nearly four months since Miles Dickerson was born. We first brought you his story in August.

He was in the constant care of physicians at Lurie Children's Hospital after he was born three weeks early. Now, Miles is finally home.

These soft coos from baby Miles are the most joyous sounds parents Anna and Dave Dickerson could ever hear.

Suzanne: How does it feel to hold Miles in your arms and not be in a hospital?

Anna: It's pretty indescribable. It's pretty surreal actually and it's been surreal since we got home. I still don't know if it's hit us yet.

Dave: No. I don't think so.

We first introduced to this couple from Crown Point, Indiana on Aug. 25.

"We were actually expecting the worst," Anna said.

Miles has Noonan Syndrome and cardiomyopathy. He was born three weeks early on July 12t. He had been in the neonatal intensive care unit specializing in cardiac care at Lurie Children's Hospital in downtown Chicago. His parents stayed at a nearby Ronald McDonald House so they could be at Miles' bedside, all the time.

"You're just so happy! Yes!"

Now, Miles is finally home - much to the delight of his 8-year-old sister Lilian and 8-year-old brother Henry.

"They've been waiting for this for two months and I know it took a toll on both of them, mostly his older sister, but she's so happy. She holds him, all day, every day. She thinks she's the second mommy in the house so she's loving it," Anna said.

With Miles now at home, it was time for his father, Crown Point Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic Dave Dickerson, to go back to work.

When Dickerson had to be by Miles' side at Lurie, nearly all of his 35 firefighting co-workers and other City of Crown Point employees donated a total of 16 weeks of their vacation time to Dickerson, so he could be with his son.

"It's remarkable. It is. To just be back and to be in front of the people that helped me so much with the time off and you know, just to say thank you to their face, brings a little bit of comfort and feel normal again, just back to my everyday life," Dave said.

Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Cusack was among those who donated their vacation time to Dickerson. Cusack fought back tears when speaking about the 3-month-old.

Cusack: Knowing that they were able to get Miles home and we were able to support him in the smallest ways that we could, sometimes in the biggest ways that we could. It makes you warm and fuzzy. It's great knowing he's home and getting to see him here, in their arms, and knowing that we could support that, it's huge.

Suzanne: 'It's making you really emotional.

Cusack: It is! Yay! It's, we have this family thing going here. Every firehouse in America, it's a family thing and we were able to show exactly what that means to the Dickersons. Knowing that Miles came home from all this, it's great!"

The Dickersons say the continued support they're still receiving since Miles has been home is also incredible. They've received numerous home-cooked meals and gift cards. They both say they can't thank the community enough for their support and kindness.