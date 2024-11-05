Here are the candidates in Indiana's 9 U.S. House of Representatives races

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the next members for the state's House of Representatives. Voters will select nine members to serve for each of the state's districts.

Forty-five U.S. House of Representatives members, including two from Indiana, will not seek re-election, guaranteeing a new representative.

Check back to see the results for each race as they come in.

District 1

Incumbent Frank Mrvan (D-Indiana) is looking to retain his position in office against opponents Randell Niemeyer (R-Indiana.) and Dakotah Miskus (L-Indiana). Marvin first won the seat in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022.

The 1st District includes the northwesternmost part of the state, including such areas as Gary, Valparaiso and Michigan City.

District 2

Incumbent Rudy Yakym (R-Indiana) will take on candidates Lori A. Cramp (D-Indiana) and William Henry (L-Indiana). Mike Hubbard (I-Indiana) is also listed as a write-in.

Indiana's 2nd Congressional District covers the northcentral portion of the state, including the area surrounding South Bend.

District 3

Candidates including Kiley Adolph (R-Indiana), Marlin A. Stutzman (D-Indiana), and Jarrad Lancaster (L-Indiana) are vying for the open seat as there are no incumbents in this district.

The 3rd Congressional District includes the northeastern section of Indiana, covering Fort Wayne and other surrounding areas.

District 4

Incumbent Jim Baird (R-Indiana) looks to retain his seat against opponents Derrick Holder (D-Indiana), and Ashley Groff (L-Indiana).

The 4th District comprises a portion of west-central Indiana, including Logansport and Lafayette.

District 5

Incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz is running against candidates Deborah A. Pickett (D-Indiana), Lauri Shillings (L-Indiana), and Robby Slaughter (I-Indiana). Spartz announced this year that she would seek re-election after announcing her retirement from her position in 2023.

The 5th Congressional District in Indiana includes large swaths of the central state, including areas north of Indianapolis, such as Carmel and Pendleton, along with Kokomo, Marion and Muncie.

District 6

Candidate Cynthia Wirth (D-Indiana) will take on Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) and James Sceniak (L-Indiana) for the district's seat as incumbent Greg Pence is retiring from office.

Indiana's 6th Congressional District stretches from the area south of Indianapolis toward the eastern border, including such cities as Columbus, Greenwood and Richmond.

District 7

Incumbent André Carson (D-Indiana) will take on Jennifer Pace (R-Indiana) and Rusty Johnson (L-Indiana).

The 7th Congressional District is made up of the urban core of the Indianapolis metro area and some of the closest suburbs.

District 8

Candidates Erik Hurt (D-Indiana), Mark Messmer (R-Indiana), and K. Richard Fitzlaff (L-Indiana) are running for the seat held by incumbent Larry Bucshon, who is also retiring.

The 8th Congressional District is comprised of the southwestern portions of Indiana, including such cities as Terre Haute, Evansville, Washinton, Mount Vernon and Santa Claus.

District 9

Incumbent Erin Houchin (R-Indiana) is running against candidate Timothy Peck (D-Indiana) and Russell Brooksbank (L-Indiana).

Indiana's 9th Congressional District is made up of the southernmost portion of the state, including such cities as Bloomington, Scottsburg and the suburbs north of Louisville, Kentucky.