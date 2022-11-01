Indiana State Police trooper hurt in crash on I-94

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) -- An Indiana State Police trooper was being treated for injuries Monday night after a crash near Portage.

At 1:23 p.m., Master Trooper Jeff Council was dispatched to the area of Interstate 94 near the 20,2-mile mark of the eastbound lanes to investigate a car crash involving a motorist who had driven through high water and lost control.

Minutes later, the driver of a Kia went through the same high water and spun into the path of a semi-trailer truck in the center lane. The semi hit the Kia and pushed the Kia into the state police car.

The semi also jackknifed and hit the police car, as well as a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder driven by an Alaska man.

Trooper Council was taken to Northwest Health Porter in Valparaiso for treatment.