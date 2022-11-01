Watch CBS News
Indiana State Police trooper hurt in crash on I-94

By CBS Chicago Team

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) -- An Indiana State Police trooper was being treated for injuries Monday night after a crash near Portage.

At 1:23 p.m., Master Trooper Jeff Council was dispatched to the area of Interstate 94 near the 20,2-mile mark of the eastbound lanes to investigate a car crash involving a motorist who had driven through high water and lost control.

Minutes later, the driver of a Kia went through the same high water and spun into the path of a semi-trailer truck in the center lane. The semi hit the Kia and pushed the Kia into the state police car.

indiana-state-police-crash-1.jpg
Indiana State Police

The semi also jackknifed and hit the police car, as well as a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder driven by an Alaska man.

indiana-state-police-crash-2.jpg
Indiana State Police

Trooper Council was taken to Northwest Health Porter in Valparaiso for treatment.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 9:53 PM

