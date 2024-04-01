Watch CBS News
Indiana man charged in shooting of truck driver on Interstate 65

By John Dodge

Indiana State Police arrested a Merrillville, Indiana, man in connection with a shooting on Interstate 65. 

Donavon Brewer, 32, turned himself in to detectives on Saturday and was charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness. 

Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 28, Indiana state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County, six miles south of the Roselawn/Demotte exit to State Road 10.

State Police said the truck driver was headed down the road when he suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.  

The victim was taken to Indianapolis in a medical transport helicopter. 

An update on the truck driver's condition was not available, state police said. 

Brewer is being held at the Jasper County jail, state police said. 

First published on April 1, 2024 / 11:40 AM CDT

