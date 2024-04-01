Indiana man charged in shooting of truck driver on Interstate 65
Indiana State Police arrested a Merrillville, Indiana, man in connection with a shooting on Interstate 65.
Donavon Brewer, 32, turned himself in to detectives on Saturday and was charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 28, Indiana state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County, six miles south of the Roselawn/Demotte exit to State Road 10.
State Police said the truck driver was headed down the road when he suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Indianapolis in a medical transport helicopter.
An update on the truck driver's condition was not available, state police said.
Brewer is being held at the Jasper County jail, state police said.