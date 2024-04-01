Indiana man charged in shooting of truck driver on Interstate 65

Semi-truck driver shot on I-65 in Indiana

Indiana State Police arrested a Merrillville, Indiana, man in connection with a shooting on Interstate 65.

Donavon Brewer, 32, turned himself in to detectives on Saturday and was charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 28, Indiana state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County, six miles south of the Roselawn/Demotte exit to State Road 10.

State Police said the truck driver was headed down the road when he suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Indianapolis in a medical transport helicopter.

An update on the truck driver's condition was not available, state police said.

Brewer is being held at the Jasper County jail, state police said.