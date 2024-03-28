Truck driver shot on I-65 in Northwest Indiana, suffers potentially life-threatening wound

ROSELAWN, Ind. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police late Thursday were investigating the shooting of a semi-trailer truck driver on I-65 near Roseland.

Around 4:45 p.m., Indiana state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County, six miles south of the Roselawn/Demotte exit to S.R. 10.

State Police said the truck driver was headed down the road when he suffered a gunshot wound. His wound is potentially life-threatening, state police said.

Responding troopers rendered first aid until paramedics came, and the victim was taken to Indianapolis in a medical transport helicopter.

Traffic was closed in both directions for a time after the shooting, but reopened by 8 p.m.

State police said the investigation was ongoing Thursday night.