Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana man charged with shooting woman in Albany Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indianapolis man is facing multiple charges after shooting a 20-year-old woman in Albany Park.

Chicago police arrested Gregory Mulkey, 33, around 5:04 p.m. on Friday, in the 3700 block of West Leland Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who shot and injured the victim on the same block 30 minutes earlier.

Mulkey was placed into custody and charged with three felonies including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a FOID card.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.                          

First published on September 17, 2023 / 7:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.