Parents fighting for increased security at Highland Park High School
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Parents in Highland Park are expected to rally Tuesday to fight for more safety measures at Highland Park High School.
It comes after a student brought a gun to school last month, forcing a hard lockdown. Parents and activists are calling on the district to install metal detectors and hire extra security at the school.
The rally is planned for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the District 113 office.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.