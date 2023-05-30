Watch CBS News
Parents fighting for increased security at Highland Park High School

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Parents in Highland Park are expected to rally Tuesday to fight for more safety measures at Highland Park High School.

It comes after a student brought a gun to school last month, forcing a hard lockdown. Parents and activists are calling on the district to install metal detectors and hire extra security at the school.

The rally is planned for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the District 113 office.

