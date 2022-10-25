Two Illinois Supreme Court races could have major impact on abortion, gun rights, other key issues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Illinois Supreme Court usually gets little attention – but this year, it's getting plenty.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, political action groups and candidates are spending millions of dollars in a battle for two open state Supreme Court seats.

Illinois is only one of eight states where voters decide who will serve on the state's highest court – and multiple vacancies are rare. With these two seats up, the election's outcome could determine the state's position on key issues for decades to come.

State Supreme Court justices usually go about their business with little fanfare. Btu this year, ads for those running for a seat on the bench seem to be everywhere.

"This is an incredibly consequential race," said Northwestern University law professor David Shapiro.

It is a consequential race because for the first time in more than 50 years, the partisan balance of the state's highest court could shift from Democratic to Republican.

Two seats are open – which is rare.

One is in the Supreme Court's Second District – composed primarily of northern and western collar counties. It includes Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties.

A vacancy there has former Republican Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran running against Lake County Judge Elizabeth Rochford.

In the Third District – composed of some southern and western collar and Central Illinois counties. It includes DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, LaSalle, and Bureau counties – appointed incumbent Justice Michael Burke is being challenged by Democratic Illinois Appellate Justice Mary Kay O'Brien.

"State supreme courts have an incredible amount of power," Shapiro said.

This is why Shapiro says the outcome of these races could impact future rulings on critical matters – including abortion, gun rights, and wrongful convictions.

"State Supreme Court, including the Illinois Supreme Court, are the final decision makers when it comes to the Illinois Constitution; when it comes to the Illinois statutes," Shapiro said, "and the U.S. Supreme Court cannot overrule - with very limited exceptions – the state Supreme Court on matters of state law."

Justices serve 10-year terms, and then can be retained for another 10. So they are on the bench for a long time.

Only voters who live in the open Supreme Court districts can cast a ballot in these races.

CBS 2 Streaming Anchor Brad Edwards interviewed all four candidates. You can see the interviews on our digital streaming network CBS News Chicago beginning Thursday at 6:30 p.m.