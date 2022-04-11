Illinois State Police trooper injured when driver hit stopped squad car on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was injured Sunday night, when a driver hit his squad car on the Bishop Ford Freeway, while he was stopped to help another motorist.

Illinois State Police said, shortly before 7 p.m., a state trooper had stopped on southbound Interstate 94 near the Steel Bridge, with his squad car's emergency lights activated, to help a driver who had stopped on the shoulder.

A gold Chevrolet headed south on the Bishop Ford Freeway failed to move over as required while approaching the squad car, and veered onto the right shoulder, hitting the rear driver's side of the squad car, according to police.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, and was treated and released at the hospital.

The 73-year-old woman who was driving the Chevrolet was charged with violating Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over if possible when approaching stopped or disabled vehicles that have their emergency lights or hazard lights flashing. Penalties include a fine of $250 to $10,000 for a first offense, and suspension of a driver's license for six months to two years if the violation results in an injury.

Illinois State Police said, so far this year, 10 ISP squad cars have been hit by Scott's Law violators, resulting in injuries to five state troopers.