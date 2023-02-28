Illinois State Police investigate three separate shootings on the Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating three separate shootings on the Dan Ryan Sunday night.

The first happened around 7:00 p.m. in the inbound lanes at 79th street. One driver was hurt in that shooting and drove himself to the hospital.

The second, just 35 minutes later, also in the northbound lanes at 47th street. Just before 10:00 Sunday night, there was a shooting on the Chinatown feeder ramp to southbound 94.

On the Eisenhower expressway, one person was taken into custody after a suspected shooting. Several Illinois State Police cars surrounded a white sedan where at least one person was taken into custody.

So far this year, police have responded to 27 expressway shootings in Illinois.