Illinois State Police pursue stolen vehicle reportedly with child inside through south suburbs, South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police pursued a stolen car that was believed to have a child inside through the south suburbs and South Side Monday afternoon.

At 2:58 p.m., Dolton police were pursuing a black Ford that had been involved with a possible kidnapping, state police said. There was reportedly a child in the vehicle, though state police did not provide details.

The pursuit reportedly made its way to Interstate 57 at Sibley Boulevard.

A state police trooper found the vehicle on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street where the fleeing vehicle sideswiped another car and pushed it into the side of a state police squad car.

The trooper in the cruiser was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen vehicle then headed off the expressway and onto local streets through Englewood and some other South Side neighborhoods, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

The stolen vehicle was reportedly carjacked in Dolton.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or knows about them should contact the state police by phone at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous