Illinois State Police issue warning about scam calls from fake investigators
CHICAGO (CBS)—Illinois state police are warning people about a phone scam in which people are posing as state police investigators.
The caller would claim your identity has been stolen and then ask for financial information to clarify things.
ISP reminds folks that they will never cold call to ask to confirm personal information.
They say you should ask for the caller's name, badge number, and phone number and then report it.