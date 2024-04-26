Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois State Police issue warning about scam calls from fake investigators

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)—Illinois state police are warning people about a phone scam in which people are posing as state police investigators.

The caller would claim your identity has been stolen and then ask for financial information to clarify things.

ISP reminds folks that they will never cold call to ask to confirm personal information.

They say you should ask for the caller's name, badge number, and phone number and then report it.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 8:53 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.