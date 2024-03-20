Illinois State Police investigate Bishop Ford shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ilinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

The exit ramp to 103rd and Stony Island is currently closed.

A single white car is off to the side of the road. The driver was shot and wounded and taken to an area hospital. That person's condition is unknown.

It happened Wednesday afternoon, just after 3:00.

Inbound Bishop Ford traffic will have to exit early at 111th to access either 103rd or Stony Island.

This is a developing story.