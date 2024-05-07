Illinois reminds people to get Real ID, one year ahead of deadline

Illinois urges people to get Real ID as deadline approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The deadline for getting a Real ID for air travel is one year away, and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is launching a statewide awareness campaign.

Starting May 7, 2025, anyone who doesn't have a valid passport will need a Real ID to board a domestic flight, or to enter secure federal facilities such as courthouses or military bases.

Real IDs look like a standard driver's license or ID card, but with a gold star in the upper right corner.

People who don't have a Real ID yet are being encouraged to apply early and avoid problems at DMV facilities.

To get a Real ID, people must provide proof of identity, Social Security Number, address, and signature.

You can visit the Illinois Secretary of State's website to find a list of documents you need before heading to a DMV to get a Real ID.