Illinois could raise age for mandatory road tests for driver's licenses to 87

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arguing age alone should no longer determine whether some seniors get to keep their driver's licenses, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is pushing to increase the age at which Illinois drivers must take a behind-the-wheel driving test from 79 to 87.

Illinois is the only state in the country that requires seniors to have their driving skills tested on a regular basis.

Some other states require regular vision tests or written tests on driving rules, but no other state singles out senior citizens for regular behind-the-wheel tests.

The last two states that had previously required regular driving tests for seniors did away with their mandates more than a decade ago – New Hampshire in 2011 and Indiana in 2005.

Giannoulias said data doesn't support the need for seniors to undergo regular driving tests, and he's backing new legislation to change the requirements in Illinois.

In 2024, approximately 55,000 Illinois drivers between 79 and 86 were required to take behind-the wheel-drivers tests. Of those, only 97 people – or 0.17% - failed the test and were denied a driver's license.

A 2023 study showed that Illinois drivers who are 75 and older experienced lower crash rates compared to nearly every other age group, according to Illinois Department of Transportation data.

"At the end of the day, I don't know about you, but when I'm driving along, the people that I see scanning through their telephone and speeding are not the seniors, right? Those aren't the folks that are causing the serious accidents. So I think we're addressing the problem. We're being more equitable and fair to the seniors who continue to call Illinois home," said Illinois State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) who is co-sponsoring the proposed legislation.

The Road Safety & Fairness Act now before state lawmakers would raise the age for mandatory driving tests for older drivers renewing their license to age 87 — from the current age 79.

Illinois raised the mandatory testing age from 75 to 79 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Current law requires drivers age 79 or 80 to take a driving test to renew their license. From age 81 to 86, drivers mist take a driving test every two years to keep their license. Anyone over age 86 must take a driving test every year.

Under Giannoulias' proposal, drivers age 79 or 80 would have to go to the DMV to renew their license and take a vision test, but not a road test. Drivers between age 81 and age 86 would still have to renew their license every two years, and would have to take a vision test, but not a driving test. Road tests would become mandatory with annual renewals starting at age 87, along with a vision test.

Giannoulias's proposal also would create a system for family members to submit a request to the Secretary of State's Office to review drivers they think have seen cognitive or medical declines that should keep them off the road, regardless of age.

Giannoulias said Illinois is not only the only state in the U.S. with mandatory driving tests for seniors, but is one of only five that don't have a system that allows immediate family members to report concerns about someone's driving. That means, if you're believe a loved one in your family shouldn't be driving anymore, calling the Secretary of State's Office won't help.

"The way the system works now, it would take a crash or some type of traffic-related incident involving the police to start the process to cancel a license based on a medical issue," he said.

Two versions of the legislation have been introduced in the Illinois House and Illinois Senate since the new Illinois General Assembly was sworn in last week.

One of those versions would have to pass both chambers before being sent to the governor to sign into law.