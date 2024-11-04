When do Illinois polls close tonight?

Election Day is today, which means polling places are open for voters to cast their ballot for federal, state, and local offices.

But when do polling locations close tonight? Here is everything you need to know.

What time do Illinois polls close on Election Day?

Polling places in Illinois will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

However, anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot even if it takes past closing time.

What time will Illinois election results come in?

There is no set time for when election results will come in after the polls close on Election Day.

In past elections, many local election authorities have been able to report some of the early voting results shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m. It then could take several hours for the rest of the results to be tabulated and released to the public.

While the winner of many races might be known on election night, some results in very tight races might not be known until after Election Day. That's because residents choosing to vote by mail have until Election Day to postmark their ballot, so it might take a few days for those ballots to get to the proper election authority and be tabulated.

Also, election authorities have 14 days until after Election Day to determine if votes cast via provisional ballots should be counted or not.