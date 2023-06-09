Drug companies to pay Illinois $518 million as part of opioid settlement

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting this summer, the State of Illinois will receive about $518 million over 15 years because of settlements with companies for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlements involving two drug makers, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

The majority of the state's money will go to the Illinois remediation fund to be used for rehabilitation and recovery centers throughout the state.

If you or a loved one needs help, there is an Illinois hotline. It's 833-2FINDHELP. It's open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.