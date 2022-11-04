Illinois offers financial assistance for homeowners behind on bills
CHICAGO (CBS) – Homeowners struggling to pay the bills can get some help as the state is offering cash to get them back on track.
Qualifying homeowners can get up to $60,000 through the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund.
The money can be used for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.
The program is open to low-income homeowners at least 30 days behind on payments.
Homeowners must also prove their financial hardships were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can apply online until the end of the year at IllinoisHousingHelp.org.
