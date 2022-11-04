Illinois offers financial assistance for homeowners behind on bills

Illinois offers financial assistance for homeowners in need

CHICAGO (CBS) – Homeowners struggling to pay the bills can get some help as the state is offering cash to get them back on track.

Qualifying homeowners can get up to $60,000 through the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The money can be used for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.

The program is open to low-income homeowners at least 30 days behind on payments.

Homeowners must also prove their financial hardships were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can apply online until the end of the year at IllinoisHousingHelp.org.