One-of-a-Kind 'World of Music from Illinois' pop-up at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Navy Pier is hosting a one-of-a-kind pop-up this summer.

The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois opened this weekend showcasing the mark Illinois has left on the music world.

You can check out Festival Hall and learn all about Illinois greats like Chance the Rapper, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy.

The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois is on display through August.

Navy Pier President & CEO, Marilynn Gardner, meets the creators of The State of Sound Dave Hoekstra and Lance Tawzer! For more on this free exhibit: https://t.co/qM2nT2hCD8#NavyPier #chicago pic.twitter.com/ltjTb5rzTB — Navy Pier (@NavyPier) April 28, 2023