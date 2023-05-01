One-of-a-Kind 'World of Music from Illinois' pop-up at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Navy Pier is hosting a one-of-a-kind pop-up this summer.
The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois opened this weekend showcasing the mark Illinois has left on the music world.
You can check out Festival Hall and learn all about Illinois greats like Chance the Rapper, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy.
The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois is on display through August.
