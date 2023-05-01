Watch CBS News
Local News

One-of-a-Kind 'World of Music from Illinois' pop-up at Navy Pier

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

One-of-a-Kind 'World of Music from Illinois' pop-up at Navy Pier
One-of-a-Kind 'World of Music from Illinois' pop-up at Navy Pier 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Navy Pier is hosting a one-of-a-kind pop-up this summer.

The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois opened this weekend showcasing the mark Illinois has left on the music world.

You can check out Festival Hall and learn all about Illinois greats like Chance the Rapper, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy.

The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois is on display through August.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.