Illinois man killed, another hurt in crash on Indiana Toll Road, state police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and another was hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said.

Troopers from Lowell and Toll Road post responded to the crash around 5 a.m. at the 8.3-mile marker in the westbound lanes.

Preliminary information indicated that a gray 2004 Honda passenger car was heading westbound when it crashed into the center concrete barrier wall and became disabled in the westbound passing lane facing north.

The driver, who was only identified as an Illinois man, got out of the car and stood outside when a silver 2020 Honda SUV, driven by a 20-year-old man from Oak Park, Illinois, also traveling westbound, struck it in the right rear.

The driver of the Honda suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital and treated and released.

Toxicology reports are pending, according to state police.

Westbound lanes of the Toll Road were closed for investigation and reopened just after 9 a.m.

The name of the driver killed is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.