Illinois Lottery celebrates its 50th anniversary with big money giveaways

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Lottery is ringing in 50 years - with a downtown party at Pioneer Court.

Many walked away winners. The very first person in line pocketed $150. All people had to do was draw the right number to walk away with cash.

Many in the crowd have been playing the lottery for decades. For some, Thursday was their luckiest day yet. Jennifer Blumenberg, won $500.

"The anticipation of scratching and winning – it's great. I think as long as you're winning what you're playing back, you're good to go," Blumenberg said.

The Illinois Lottery gave away up to $50,000 in prizes. That money and the giant disco ball were part of the lottery's 50th anniversary celebration.

"Since the beginning of Illinois Lottery in 1974, we've created close to 2,200 millionaires," said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery. "Whether you played the lottery or not, more than likely, you've been positively impacted by the funds that we raise and the programs that we support, so I think it's all about making a difference, and people can join in and celebrate that."

Ninety-nine percent of the proceeds from the Illinois Lottery go to the Common School Fund, which supports K through 12 education.

Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery said ithas contributed more than $24 billion.