Illinois drivers still get texts despite scam shutdown

Illinois Tollway scam shut down, but drivers tell CBS 2 they're still phony texts

Illinois Tollway scam shut down, but drivers tell CBS 2 they're still phony texts

Illinois Tollway scam shut down, but drivers tell CBS 2 they're still phony texts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Tollway Authority said shut down a so-called imposter scam.

But the bogus texts are still being sent, so you could still get one.

The signs on the side of the road read "Unpaid Tolls? 14 Days to pay online."

However, some Illinois cell phone customers are getting another message on their phones.

Telling them they still have an outstanding toll amount of $12 with a pending late fee of $50 and directing them to a website to pay.

"They're going to ask you for your credit card information or your bank account information. They're not after the $12. They're after draining your bank account or running up your credit card limit."

Governors State University Professor Bill Kresse said he wasn't surprised when we called him about this scam.

"I got that text myself," Kresse said.

But he saw the red flags and an area code from Canada.

"I don't think the Illinois tollway is operating out of Quebec right now," he said.

The Illinois Tollway said it was working with federal authorities to shut down the website, and have. However, customers sent CBS 2 screenshots showing that the texts are still coming.

So why are people still getting these text messages?

"This is like a shotgun approach. They are sending out loads of these text messages. Automated. And trying to get as many people so that if that 1% of people respond and give them credit card information or bank information, they will go after them," Kresse said.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said imposter scams like this are a top fraud category. And a new report out this week shows their changing tactics.

The last three years of data found that scammers rely more on text messages or email to start their schemes than phone calls.

Kresse said it's important to pay attention to the warning signs.

"Listen to that little voice. It will save you a lot of trouble. Save you a lot of money," Kresse said.

And slow down. Thieves want to rush you to hand over your money before you have time to hit the brakes on their scam.