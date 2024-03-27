Watch CBS News
Illinois Tollway warns of I-PASS phishing scam

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Tollway officials warn I-PASS customers about a new phishing scam.

Here's how it works.

Customers are getting a text indicating they owe money for unpaid tolls. It includes a link and a specific toll amount owed.

If you receive that text, do not click any link in the text.

You can check if you owe money at IllinoisTollway.com or by calling their customer service center at 1-800-824-7277.

The tollway also asks anyone who receives a phishing text to file a complaint with ic3.gov.

