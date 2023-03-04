Illinois House bill would stop police from issuing tickets for minor school misbehavior
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Student behavior is at the center of a new bill introduced in the Illinois state House of Representatives.
The bill would stop schools from working with police to issue tickets against students for minor misbehavior like fighting or vaping.
No police citations could be issued under the bill, as long as the misbehavior falls under a school's own disciplinary code.
The bill does not stop police from arresting students for crimes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.