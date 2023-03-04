Watch CBS News
Illinois House bill would stop police from issuing tickets for minor school misbehavior

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Student behavior is at the center of a new bill introduced in the Illinois state House of Representatives.

The bill would stop schools from working with police to issue tickets against students for minor misbehavior like fighting or vaping.

No police citations could be issued under the bill, as long as the misbehavior falls under a school's own disciplinary code.

The bill does not stop police from arresting students for crimes.

March 3, 2023

