Illinois Election: Last day to vote early ahead of midterms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the last day to cast your vote early in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

More than 200,000 people have already voted in-person and by mail.

Election officials are urging voters to turn in vote-by-mail-ballots immediately, hoping people get those early votes in before election day Tuesday.

You could beat the Election Day crowds by voting early.

Governor JB Pritzker will travel around the state Monday and attend several Get Out the Vote rallies.

While Republican candidate Darren Bailey attending a news conference in oak brook later this morning. Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning.

"This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts with every one of us going out to the polls and sending a message to the powerful elites that their time is over."

Pritzker is hoping for another four-year term and held a Get Out the Vote rally of his own Saturday afternoon.

"Everything that I can tell you about, that we fought for, the things that you and I think are important for the state of illinois, the people of illinois, that guy, the other guy voted against literally everything," Pritzker said.

With Democrats and Republicans battling for control of the House and Senate these midterms, President Joe Biden made a stop with congressional candidates Friday night, then headed to Joliet Saturday morning. There he talked about social security and medicare. He also took a moment to focus on the importance of voting.