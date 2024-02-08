Illinois Department of Transportation Teamsters authorize strike amid contract talks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teamsters workers at the Illinois Department of Transportation have authorized a strike, after going without a new contract since last July.

Approximately 3,800 IDOT workers represented by Teamsters Locals 26, 50, 371, 525, 627, 705, 722, and 916 authorized a strike by a 95% vote, the union announced Thursday. A strike date has not yet been announced.

The vote comes after months of negotiations on a contract with IDOT have failed to reach an agreement.

"Our members, who have been leading the way during this contract fight, have grown tired of the state's unwillingness to value their hard work," said Thomas Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "Their overwhelming strike authorization sends a clear message, and we will do whatever it takes to get them the contract they deserve."

The workers' contract with IDOT expired on July 1, 2023.

The union accused IDOT of refusing to pay workers a fair wage or allow them to stay on their preferred health insurance.

CBS 2 is reaching out to IDOT for a response.