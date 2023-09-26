Illinois DCFS report card for past two years shows more failures than last review

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services got its report card Tuesday on how it has been doing the last two years – and it was not good.

As CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye reported, there were more failures than in the last review, but similar promises to improve.

Last time the state Auditor General updated us, there were 30 major failures by DCFS. This time, it's 33.

The department's misfires include waiting days and weeks and months to notify authorities - from prosecutors to school districts - when calamity strikes.

Numerous children died while on the DCFS radar over the last two years - the span of time covered by the just-released Auditor General's report on how the state's child welfare agency is doing.

In the most serious cases involving child death, injury, torture, malnutrition, and sex abuse, it is DCFS' job to notify - within 24 hours - local authorities like the state's attorneys of credible cases.

DCFS failed to do so 20 percent of the time - in some cases waiting five to 43 days. The report says this has been happening since 2012.

"A huge sense of in terms of lack of urgency in terms of what the department needs to be doing," said Cook County Chief Deputy Public Guardian Alpa Patel.

Patel said that lack of urgency - for an agency that costs $1.8 billion a year to operate - costs the lives of some of the state's most vulnerable.

When there are cases of sex abuse at school, state law calls for DCFS to notify the school when the investigation is complete.

The report shows when credible evidence of abuse is found, in 96 percent of cases, DCFS failed to quickly notify the school - in some cases leaving school districts in the dark for between 431 and 908 days.

DCFS, which has been plagued with problems for decades under both Republican and Democratic state leaders, agreed with the findings in this report and recommendations to improve.

"Accountability and recognizing what needs to change and taking drastic action when that's necessary has to happen - and I don't necessarily think that we've seen that in the past – just certainly not in the past couple years," Patel said.

We reached out to DCFS for a comment on the report.

DCFS is getting an 11 percent budget boost next year, exceeding $2 billion in Illinois taxpayer money for the first time ever.