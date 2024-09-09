Many Illinois county clerks have left amid mistrust, threats associated with 2024 election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In November, the spotlight will be on more than just the candidates.

Those in charge of running elections could face public scrutiny and backlash as was seen in 2020.

The 2020 presidential election ended with distrust and some allegations of voter fraud in parts of the country, as a result many of the people elected or appointed to oversee elections stepped down or resigned. In Illinois, CBS News Chicago has found there has been a lot of turnover in such jobs too, along with some fear.

"I don't have bulletproof glass between me and my constituents," said Knox County, Illinois Clerk Scott Erickson. "That's not how we should be operating."

Erickson knows how election divisiveness deeply impacts the county clerks in charge of elections.

"It's crazy—the things we have to think of and are concerned about now," he said.

Erickson has overseen elections in downstate Knox County for 20 years, and heads the Illinois Association of County Clerks.

After the 2020 election, the Capital riots of Jan. 6, 2021, and threats against election workers, Erickson said many clerks had enough. CBS News Chicago called each county clerk's office in Illinois, and found since 2020, 39 of the state's 102 counties reported they are now under new leadership.

That amounts to a nearly 40% turnover rate.

"They're saying: You know what? I'm done. It's crazy enough. I don't want to deal with this anymore. I put up, I put in my time. I'm just going to walk away and not worry about elections,'" said Erickson.

Mounting threats and allegations of fraud at the voting booth have made the job more challenging.

"In a blink of an eye, it could go from a calm situation to a hostile situation," said Erickson.

Erickson says election-related threats are partly to blame for the resignations, and newly-elected clerks now have to take charge of this year's election. They could face some challenges this November.

When asked about the biggest challenge that election officials like Erickson, and people working in polling places, will face in the 2024 general election, Erickson said, "It's going to be a lot of mistrust."

Erickson said he is mentoring newer county clerks, helping them to prepare for the election. He advises them to get training like he did, to deal with voter backlash and tense situations.

"I've gone through some training and things with Illinois State Police on, they called it Verbal Judo—how to talk to people; to deescalate situations," Erickson said.

But the thought has crossed Erickson's mind that he might even have to wear body armor.

"The threats are real," he said.

CBS News Chicago also found three of the state's six board of election commissions have new executive directors. They oversee elections in Chicago, Rockford, East St. Louis, Danville, Galesburg, and Bloomington.

Erickson said most of the new leaders have prior election experience, and he expects despite the turnover everything will still run smoothly.