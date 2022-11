CHICAGO (CBS)-- Don't forget to turn your clocks back an hour this weekend.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon reminded viewers, this is the longest weekend of the year.

Daylight saving time ends this weekend @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/cMsyiUnaXr — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 4, 2022

Enjoy your extra hour of sleep.