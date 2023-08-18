Illinois Attorney General investigates Gast Monuments after families say they didn't get headstones

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Attorney General's office is investigating an area headstone company after dozens of families complained they never received their monuments.

CBS 2 has been following the drama surrounding Gast Monuments for weeks. More than 40 families paid Gast thousands of dollars for memorials, but never got them.

The owner of Gast blamed the delays on the Chicago Archdiocese, which controls Catholic Cemeteries.

However, a spokesperson for Catholic Cemeteries told us they stopped working with Gast, because Gast owes them more than $20,000 in fees.

It is not clear how many customers are still missing monuments.