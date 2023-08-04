44 families say they have not received headstones for their loved ones from Gast Monuments

Another family says they're missing a headstone from Gast Monuments, and they're not alone

Another family says they're missing a headstone from Gast Monuments, and they're not alone

Another family says they're missing a headstone from Gast Monuments, and they're not alone

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We told you Thursday night about Gast Monuments – a company that creates memorial headstones – and one family's frustrations over not receiving the memorial for which they paid.

Since then, several other families have reached out to us, saying their headstones were never delivered either – despite paying in full.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, since we aired our first story on Gast Monuments, we have learned that at least 44 families are in the same boat. They have been left unable to finish their grieving process because the headstone for their loved one is not at the cemetery where it is supposed to be.

"They showed me a picture of the stone. They have the stone. Everything looked right. We were all paid up," said Lisa Aschermann. "It should be there, winter '22 - which is what the contract said."

Lisa and David Ascerhmann lost their son, Daniel, during the height of the pandemic. His death was a surprise, and so was the heartache they received from Gast Monuments.

Aschermann family

At the time of Daniel's death, the Aschermanns weren't allowed to give him a full service because of COVID-related restrictions.

Two years later, after they had been promised his headstone would be finished, they returned to his grave to celebrate his life on what would have been his 31st birthday – only to find nothing but grass.

Now, the family wants answers.

We spoke Thursday with Gast Monuments general manager Katie Gast. We met with her again on Friday.

She told us Friday the company has been reaching out to every single one of the 44 families missing their monuments – with a status update and an explanation.

"We spent the entire day calling every family that's in this situation - and if we haven't gotten to them at this hour, they're still on our list of people to call either today or tomorrow, and let them know, and they'll all be receiving a letter with an update tonight," Gast said.

Gast went on to tell us there has been a recent backlog on delivery times – caused, they claimed, not by their company, but because of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

We have reached out to the Archdiocese, and late Friday were still waiting to hear back.