Illini to play UConn in school's first Elite 8 matchup since 2005: What you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois men's basketball team will play in an Elite 8 matchup for the first time since 2005 on Saturday against defending national champion UConn.

This comes after Illinois' 72-69 win in the Sweet 16 over Iowa State on Thursday. The top-seeded Huskies defeated San Diego State 82-52 in their semifinal game.

How to watch the game:

Match: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 1 UConn

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 1 UConn Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts Date/Time: Saturday, March 30, 5:09 p.m.

Saturday, March 30, 5:09 p.m. TV: TBS/Tru TV

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has recorded three straight NCAA Tournament games with 20 or more points, matching the school record. Thursday's 29-point outing was Shannon's seventh-straight 20-plus-point game.

Senior forward Coleman Hawkins has scored in double figures in all three NCAA Tournament games.

He and the Illini said there is no pressure on them as they've flown under the radar, while the Huskies will try to become the first team since Florida in 2007 to win back-to-back national championships. Hawkins said he's fine with his team not getting the attention at this point.

"I don't take it personal at all. I think it's good for us because we don't really need it and the attention will come when you're the No. 1 team holding up the trophy and all the eyes are on you," he said. "So it's not really the time right now to want to have the attention, if I'm being honest with you. The attention will come when the job is finished."

This is the fifth time in program history that Illinois has advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament since the tournament expanded to 31 teams in 1975.