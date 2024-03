Illini to play UConn in school's first Elite 8 matchup since 2005 The Illinois men's basketball team will play in an Elite 8 matchup for the first time since 2005 on Saturday against defending national champion UConn. This comes after Illinois' 72-69 win in the Sweet 16 over Iowa State on Thursday. The top-seeded Huskies defeated San Diego State 82-52 in their semifinal game.