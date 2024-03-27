Illini face tough Iowa State defense in Sweet 16 matchup

BOSTON (CBS) – The Illinois men's basketball team will play in its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005 against Iowa State on Thursday.

It's a true strength vs. strength matchup for the No. 3-seed Illini's high-powered offense facing their toughest test of the NCAA Tournament so far in the No. 2-seed Cyclones, who have arguably the best defense in the country.

Both teams have been playing their best basketball at the right time of the season.

While the Illini were wining the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa State ran through the Big 12 Tournament, including a 28-point blowout of No. 1-seed Houston in the title game.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) grabs a loose ball in front of Duquesne guard Jimmy Clark III (1) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. Charlie Neibergall / AP

The X-factor could be Illinois' leading scorer, Terrence Shannon Jr., who's been averaging more than 30 points per game in the postseason.

"He's done what great players have the ability to do, and that's the bigger the stage, take it to another level," said head coach Brad Underwood. "And he's done it with his energy. I think mentally, he's been very, very focused. Defensively, he's guarding the other team's best player."

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins added, "I feel like a lot of times, it gets tough in the postseason because everybody knows your actions, but we've been keeping everything pretty simple and he's done a great job of being a reliable source to go out and score at any given moment, you know whether a play breaks down or not. Seeing his speed, his physicality dominate matchups, it's been really great to see."

Iowa State has been excellent at stopping drives all season with its interior defense. Now, it just may be a matter of whether Shannon Jr. can motor the Illini into the Elite 8.