Illini face tough Iowa State defense in Sweet 16 matchup The Illinois men's basketball team will play in its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005 against Iowa State on Thursday. It's a true strength vs. strength matchup for the No. 3-seed Illini's high-powered offense facing their toughest test of the NCAA Tournament so far in the No. 2-seed Cyclones, who have arguably the best defense in the country.