IDPH: Therapeutic COVID-19 treatments have kept 8,600 people out of hospital in Illinois in past four months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois health officials say new data show COVID-19 treatments are working.

New numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health show COVID-19 therapies kept about 8,600 people out of the hospital in the past four months.

This announcement comes as 68 Illinois counties are back in the elevated level for COVID-19 transmission. The department reported 19,933 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths from Friday, Sept. 2, to Friday, Sept. 9.

"The therapeutic treatments that are available for COVID-19 work," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. "The data from Illinois that IDPH released today show just how effective these treatments can be at protecting people who contract COVID-19 from being hospitalized and severe outcomes. These treatments are especially recommended for individuals over 50 and those with underlying medical conditions. The key is to start these medications quickly, within the first five days. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please test and get treated right away."

The IDPH recommends treatments – including antiviral drugs – for people 50 and over and with underlying medical conditions. Officials say the key is starting the medications quickly, within five days of infection.

Vohra also emphasized that vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for preventing severe COVID-19, and urged people to get the new and updated booster shots that are now available.