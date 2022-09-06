Watch CBS News
City to provide update on rollout of new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

By Marissa Parra

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dr. Allison Arwady will share more details on the updated COVID booster and the rollout of the shot in Chicago. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 booster shot which specifically targets the Ba.4 and Ba.5 omicron variants. People as young as 12 will be able to receive a booster from Pfizer. The other from Moderna is for those 18 and older.  

Pharmacies are already taking appointments for the free shots. 

Millions of these vaccines are in the process of getting shipped across the country. 

Arwady will provide an update at 10:30 a.m.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 5:11 AM

