One killed in I-80 construction zone crash in Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a crash in a construction zone in Lake County, Indiana, early Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 4.8 mile marker, a speeding Kia collided with a barrier separating the mainline interstate lanes from the exit ramp to Cline Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.

After that initial impact, the blue 2019 Kia reportedly went airborne and into the lanes of travel. It went directly into the path of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, which struck the Kia in the driver's side door.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

ISP also released the following statement, warning drivers to be cautious in construction zones: