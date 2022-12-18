Expressway shooting: Man struck in back while driving on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street sent a driver to the hospital Saturday evening.
According to Illinois State Police, the man was driving just before 4 p.m. in a black Dodge van when he suffered a gunshot wound to the back.
The driver ended up in the ditch.
He was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Traffic was diverted off I-57 at Halsted while troopers canvassed for evidence.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.
