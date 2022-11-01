Watch CBS News
I-55 crash near Lemont kills one person, shuts down multiple lanes of traffic

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was killed and multiple lanes of traffic were shut down on Interstate 55 as a result of a car crash near Lemont on Tuesday.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound lanes near Lemont Road in DuPage County around 12:19 p.m., according to a news release. The crash involved a semi-truck and Dodge passenger car, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 12:30 p.m., the two right lanes of I-55 northbound near Lemont Road were closed for the investigation into the crash and remained closed as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

ISP is in the early stages of its investigation. The agency provided no further details.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 1:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

