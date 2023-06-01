Pair robs 2 victims at gunpoint minutes apart in Hyde Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are issuing a community alert for people living in Hyde Park after a pair of armed robberies.

Both happened only 20 minutes apart just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at 54th and University.

Police say the suspects - a man, and a woman -jumped out of a gray Kia Soul and stole wallets and cell phones from the victims at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department.