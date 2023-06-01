Watch CBS News
Pair robs 2 victims at gunpoint minutes apart in Hyde Park, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are issuing a community alert for people living in Hyde Park after a pair of armed robberies.

Both happened only 20 minutes apart just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at 54th and University.

Police say the suspects - a man, and a woman -jumped out of a gray Kia Soul and stole wallets and cell phones from the victims at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

