Huntley residents waking up to debris, power outages after severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Huntley residents are waking up to widespread storm damage after tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area Wednesday night.

Strong winds downed massive trees that are being removed Thursday morning.

HUNTLEY STORM DAMAGE — We’re getting a look at the wreckage left behind after Tuesday’s severe storms, including the roof damage at this fourplex apartment. pic.twitter.com/pNvkPrH64G — Sara Machi (@saramachi) July 13, 2023

A four-unit apartment complex was damaged by the debris. Families were displaced and power remains down for many others.

Crews will continue to clear the damage.