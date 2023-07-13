Huntley residents waking up to debris, power outages after severe storms
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Huntley residents are waking up to widespread storm damage after tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area Wednesday night.
Strong winds downed massive trees that are being removed Thursday morning.
A four-unit apartment complex was damaged by the debris. Families were displaced and power remains down for many others.
Crews will continue to clear the damage.
