Watch CBS News
Local News

Huntley residents waking up to debris, power outages after severe storms

By Sara Machi

/ CBS Chicago

Huntley residents waking up to debris, power outages after severe storms
Huntley residents waking up to debris, power outages after severe storms 02:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Huntley residents are waking up to widespread storm damage after tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area Wednesday night. 

Strong winds downed massive trees that are being removed Thursday morning. 

A four-unit apartment complex was damaged by the debris. Families were displaced and power remains down for many others. 

Crews will continue to clear the damage.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.