'Very heartwarming': Hundreds turn out for funeral of CFD firefighter Jermaine Pelt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds turned out for the funeral of fallen Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, though we'll never know how many more had planned to say goodbye.

A last-minute route change meant some people missed the chance to see his procession pass by. CBS 2's Sara Machi found people along the new path who said they were lucky to be in the right place at the right time to pay their respects.

The plan during these processions is to make sure the fallen are never alone -- and that was the goal for people lining the street. They wanted to show their appreciation and their support for the city's first responders. Firefighters raise the American flag a mile from their station.

Along the original procession route, they moved fast when an active police scene caused organizers to detour, making sure they could honor their fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt.

Neighbors followed to make sure they could be in the sidewalks as procession of first responders passed by, including a woman talking to a young child.

"That's a police car. And these are all of his firefighter friends. And his police friends. And his ambulance friends," said the onlooker.

"My heart goes out to his family, his young firefighters family. May God be with them."

Joining the onlookers was Chicago police officer Kal Harris, who said he didn't know about the procession change until the flags went up. But he said he's right where he's supposed to be: watching another first responder, the second in two days, to be laid to rest.

"It's tragic, you know? You hate to see it years in a row. But for that to happen in two consecutive days, it's truly tragic. A tremendous loss for our city," Harris said.

As Pelt's casket turns back onto the original procession route, more firefighters stand ready with a salute. The crowds growing as they near House of Hope church, an outpouring of support.

"You know, what it shows how people feel about first responders, the job that that we do. And it's great to see the appreciation. It's very heartwarming," Harris said.

One woman who didn't want to be on camera came out to the new procession route as soon as she heard about the change. She didn't have shoes on, because her nails still wet with new polish. That's how quickly she dropped everything to come and show her gratitude.