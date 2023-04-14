Watch CBS News

'Tremendous loss for our city'

A last-minute route change meant some people missed the chance to see his procession pass by. CBS 2's Sara Machi found people along the new path who said they were lucky to be in the right place at the right time to pay their respects.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.