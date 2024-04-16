Woman shot at McDonald's drive-thru on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old woman was shot at a McDonald's drive-thru early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the woman drove up to the drive-thru window of a McDonald's in the 4300 block of West North Avenue around 12:50 a.m., when a man approached on a bike.

The man began arguing with the woman and three passengers in the car, before he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim drove to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the back and left arm.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.