Victim of Humboldt Park shooting flees to nearby Aldi

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in Humboldt Park led to a chaotic scene in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday.

Police said the victim ran to a nearby Aldi after he was attacked a few blocks away.

Around 1:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was driving near Sawyer Avenue and Huron Street, when someone started shooting, causing a graze wound to his left arm, according to police.

He victim then drove to the strip mall at Chicago and Kedzie avenues, and ran into the Aldi for help.

Minh Hoang, who works in the nail salon next door, was standing outside when he heard two men jump out of a car and yell, "Go, go, go!"

"After I see, after I move inside, I see the car and I understand the people, after, I move inside the door. I closed my door, I locked my door," he said.

Police said the Aldi will remain closed for the time being.

In a statement, an Aldi spokesperson said they are cooperating with the police investigation:

"The safety and well-being of our associates, customers and the communities in which we operate is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was seriously harmed during this incident."

It's unclear who shot the victim, who refused medical attention at the scene.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.