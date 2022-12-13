Watch CBS News
Local News

Victim of Humboldt Park shooting flees to nearby Aldi

By Shardaa Gray

/ CBS Chicago

19-year-old shot in car in Humboldt Park, drives to nearby Aldi
19-year-old shot in car in Humboldt Park, drives to nearby Aldi 01:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in Humboldt Park led to a chaotic scene in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday.

Police said the victim ran to a nearby Aldi after he was attacked a few blocks away.

Around 1:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was driving near Sawyer Avenue and Huron Street, when someone started shooting, causing a graze wound to his left arm, according to police.

He victim then drove to the strip mall at Chicago and Kedzie avenues, and ran into the Aldi for help.

Minh Hoang, who works in the nail salon next door, was standing outside when he heard two men jump out of a car and yell, "Go, go, go!"

"After I see, after I move inside, I see the car and I understand the people, after, I move inside the door. I closed my door, I locked my door," he said.

Police said the Aldi will remain closed for the time being.

In a statement, an Aldi spokesperson said they are cooperating with the police investigation:

"The safety and well-being of our associates, customers and the communities in which we operate is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was seriously harmed during this incident."

It's unclear who shot the victim, who refused medical attention at the scene.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.

Shardaa Gray

Shardaa Gray is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the south suburbs. She's happy to return home to report on her community.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 4:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.