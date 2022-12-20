Woman charged with April hit-and-run that seriously injured 7-year-old boy

Driver in SUV hits 7-year-old boy and takes off in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been arrested on felony charges, after police said she struck and seriously injured a 7-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in April in Humboldt Park.

Jennifer Garcia, 39, is charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury and failure to report an accident causing injury, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Chicago police said she was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday, after she was identified as the driver who was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit a 7-year-old boy on the 900 block of North Hamlin Avenue on April 14.

Police said the boy was in the street at the time. It was not clear if the boy was alone or with others at the time.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical, but stable condition, the Fire Department said. According to a police report, the boy suffered bleeding on his brain, a broken left leg, and multiple broken teeth.

Police said the boy's mother was able to provide the SUV's license plate number after the crash, which was also recorded on surveillance video. The vehicle's passenger later called police and identified Garcia as the driver.

Garcia is due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.