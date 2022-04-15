Boy, 7, hit and critically injured by SUV in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 6:35 p.m., the boy was hit by a speeding SUV at Hamlin Avenue and Iowa Street, according to the Fire Department.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical, but stable condition.

Police were investigating late Thursday.