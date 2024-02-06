Human remains found near railroad tracks in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Human remains were found near railroad tracks in east Chicago, Indiana on Sunday night.

Around 5 p.m., the East Chicago Police Department was contacted after what appeared to be a human skull was found in a grassy area near 149th Place and Parrish Avenue.

After a further search of the area, the bottom jaw of the skull was also located.

On Monday, the search continued for a second day and a jacket as well as part of a vertebrae were found with assistance from a cadaver K9 and a drone.

The coroner's office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.