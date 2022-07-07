"HP Strong": Highland Park community slowly coming to terms with tragedy after Monday's deadly mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been three days since the mass shooting in Highland Park, and the community is just starting to come to terms with what happened.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra tells us about those we've lost, those who survived, and those who helped them.

At least 38 people were hurt, and 7 people died, but some of the store owners in Highland Park were heroes who kept those numbers from climbing higher.

Those who died ranged in age from 35 to 88.

The latest victim was 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, who died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Evanston.

His family said he was a kind and loving man, who attended the 4th of July parade every year.

Uvaldo's wife and grandson were right there with him. His wife was left with bullet fragments in the head. Their grandson was shot in the arm, but will be okay.

His family said Uvaldo loved being a husband, a father, and a grandfather.

Just steps away from where so many lives were left forever changed, a growing memorial features candles, flowers, letters to the victims, and messages of hope on the sidewalk, with one message reading "HP Strong."

It was on this same street that, through darkness, heroes emerged.

Nearly 50 strangers hunkered down for four hours inside Immaculate Conception Parish, including two young girls who couldn't find their mother. Father Hernan Cuevas was later able to reunite them.

Then there were the Meltzers from Bright Bowls smoothie shop. As soon as the shots rang out Monday morning, they ushered roughly 100 people – including children – inside their shop and down to the basement for safety.

"I think we felt a sense of responsibility for people, because this was our place," Matt Meltzer said. "We've got three kids, so we had markers, and crayons, and paper that we brought downstairs."

"We don't consider ourselves heroes. We considered everyone who was there on 4th of July a hero just for running and grabbing their children, and doing what they could to stay safe. We just happened to have a place with a lot of space," Lindsay Meltzer said.

There are vigils honoring the entire community, including at least one Thursday night at St. James Church, where Uvaldo used to go to with his family.